Disney accuses Ron DeSantis of violating its constitutional rights in ongoing legal feud

Disney slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday for trying to dodge “responsibility for his actions” in their ongoing legal clash.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida's governor. But four years later, as DeSantis eyes the presidency, their hope that the Republican would be an ally on racial justice has long faded. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)

The media giant sued the governor in federal court in April, accusing him of violating its free speech rights by retaliating against its opposition to a state law that limits what schools can teach about sexual orientation or gender identity.

The governor, who is also running for president, asked the court to dismiss the suit, claiming that he was only enforcing state laws and not targeting Disney specifically.

Disney’s lawyers rejected that argument, saying that the governor’s actions were aimed at punishing the company for its political views.

One of those actions was the governor’s takeover of Disney’s special taxing district, which he renamed and appointed a new board to oversee. The district, which is also a defendant in the suit, is facing financial challenges due to the legal fees and other costs.

On Wednesday, the board said it might cut $8 million that pays for off-duty police officers who patrol Disney properties. The board’s chairman called it a “waste of money.”

A yearlong conflict ignited by a Disney lawsuit

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which restricts what schools can teach about LGBTQ issues, sparked national outrage and opposition from more than 150 major companies, including the Human Rights Campaign.

The Walt Disney Company joined the protest and publicly denounced the law after its workers walked out.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi/File Photo (REUTERS)

The media giant’s former CEO Bob Chapek said Disney was halting political donations in Florida and working to repeal the law.

The 44-year-old governor fired back in a fundraising email, saying, “If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy.” He then used his power to take over Disney’s special taxing district, which gave the company control over its Orlando parks. Disney sued him in federal court, alleging that he was violating its free speech rights and punishing it for opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

DeSantis’ lawyers asked a judge last month to grant him immunity from the suit, which would end the case and free him from any legal consequences.

DeSantis vs Disney

The Florida governor says he targeted Disney for being “woke” and unfair. Disney says he violated its rights to free speech, contract, and property. Disney says he did this without a valid reason, breaking the 14th Amendment.

DeSantis’ lawyers say this is “meritless.” They say he was reforming a special district that gave Disney too much power. They say the suit is a “last-ditch power grab” and he has immunity.

Disney disagrees. It says the governor and the state are ignoring “our Nation’s most cherished liberties.” It says immunity does not work here.