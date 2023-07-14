Disney CEO responds to Ron DeSantis' claims that the company sexualises children

Disney CEO Bob Iger has outrightly dismissed Ron DeSantis' claims that the company sexualises children in its projects. In an interview with CNBC's David Faber on Thursday, Iger labelled DeSantis' claims as "preposterous and inaccurate".

"I don't want to engage in the specifics except to say that it's not our goal to be involved in a culture war," said Iger.

"The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, just is preposterous and inaccurate," said Iger further.

DeSantis who is the Republican 2024 Presidential election candidate and Governor of Florida, had taken a dig at Disney in a campaign speech last month. He vowed to protect children and fight against anyone who tried to take away kids' innocence.

"I know in Florida they [Disney] basically called the shots for many, many decades. But there's a new sheriff in town and we don't subcontract our leadership out to woke corporations," DeSantis said in

"We stand for the protection of our children. We reject the sexualization of our children. We will fight against anybody who seeks to rob them of their innocence," added DeSantis.

Notably, Disney is known for its support to LGBTQ+ and also criticised for promotion of wokism.

Meanwhile, Government of Florida and Disney are involved in a legal battle in the state after DeSantis appointed tourism oversight district to oversee the company's operations.

"Just over a year ago, Disney expressed a political view that Governor DeSantis did not like. In response, the Governor unleashed a campaign of retaliation, weaponizing the power of government to punish Disney for its protected speech," said Disney in a court filing in May.

