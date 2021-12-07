Disturbed over Aung San Suu Kyi's sentencing in Myanmar, says MEA

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed its disappointment over recent developments in Myanmar wherein ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced four-year jail term over charges of inciting dissent. Her sentence was later reduced from four years to two years.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld and any development that undermines these processes is a matter of deep concern.

"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," Bagchi said.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. Any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern."

"It is our sincere hope that keeping their nation's future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue," Bagchi said.

Myanmar was rocked by massive protests after the military seized power in a coup on February 1. Hundreds of people, including children, were killed in the consequent crackdown against the protesters by the forces.

Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), was among the key people detained by the military following the coup. Her latest sentencing is one of the firsts in a series of verdicts.

