Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Disturbed over Aung San Suu Kyi's sentencing in Myanmar, says MEA
world news

Disturbed over Aung San Suu Kyi's sentencing in Myanmar, says MEA

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld and any development that undermines these processes is a matter of deep concern.
File photo of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.(AFP)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed its disappointment over recent developments in Myanmar wherein ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced four-year jail term over charges of inciting dissent. Her sentence was later reduced from four years to two years.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld and any development that undermines these processes is a matter of deep concern.

"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," Bagchi said.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. Any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern."

"It is our sincere hope that keeping their nation's future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue," Bagchi said.

Myanmar was rocked by massive protests after the military seized power in a coup on February 1. Hundreds of people, including children, were killed in the consequent crackdown against the protesters by the forces.

RELATED STORIES

Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), was among the key people detained by the military following the coup. Her latest sentencing is one of the firsts in a series of verdicts.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aung san suu kyi ministry of external affairs
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP