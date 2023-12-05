Disturbing video shows Hamas abducting female Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana as she struggles to escape

A disturbing video shows the moment Hamas terrorists abducted a female Israeli lawyer during the surprise attack on October 7. A snippet showing40-year-old Amit Soussana’s kidnapping was aired by Israeli TV’s Channel 12 this week. Several terrorists were seen marching her out of her home in Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

One of the Hamas terrorists is seen propping Amit Soussana on his shoulder in an attempt to get her to be still (Channel 12)

In the video, Soussana can be seen trying to escape the clutches of the men. One of the Hamas terrorists is seen propping her on his shoulder in an attempt to get her to be still. However, Soussana continues to kick as another terrorist tries to grab her leg.

The man who lifted her is knocked down, and the rest of the group stop and encircle Soussana, wrapping her up in a sheet, lifting her up and then advancing again.

Soussana has now been freed by Hamas. She was among the last group of hostages to be released before the end of the seven-day truce between Hamas and Israel ended. She was released along with Israeli-French citizen Mia Schem.

Amit Soussana, 40, who was taken hostage during the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, appears in this undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on November 30, 2023 (Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

Ten hostages were released that day. In exchange, Israel released some Palestinian prisoners, including eight women and 22 minor boys, according to The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

The Times of Israel reported that Soussana lived alone in Kfar Aza and had been hiding in her home’s safe room when she was kidnapped. At the time, she was suffering from a fever.

Over 100 hostages were released by Hamas as part of the cease-fire agreement. However, Israel estimates that about 140 people are still being held captive in Gaza.

A few days ago, chilling images and videos surfacing online, which were reportedly released by Hamas’ military wing, show the masked terrorists waving goodbye to Israeli hostages after handing them over to the Red Cross. Videos and images show the terrorists leading the hostages, handing them over and waving goodbye, while the hostages wave back. Some of the children can be seen smiling. However, some social media users pointed out that the terrorists can be heard ordering the hostages to “keep waving.”

