Chilling videos show masked Hamas terrorists waving goodbye to Israeli hostages while releasing them

Chilling images and videos surfacing online, which were reportedly released by Hamas’ military wing, show the masked terrorists waving goodbye to Israeli hostages after handing them over to the Red Cross. 11 captives were released on Monday, November 27. All of them were Israelis, and nine were children. An image grab from a handout video released by the Hamas Media Office shows a Red Cross medic looking on as newly released Israeli hostages and a Hamas fighter wave goodbye before boarding a Red Cross vehicle, in the Gaza Strip early on November 26, 2023 (Photo by HAMAS MEDIA OFFICE / AFP) (AFP)

Videos and images show the terrorists leading the hostages, handing them over and waving goodbye, while the hostages wave back. Some of the children can be seen smiling. However, some social media users pointed out that the terrorists can be heard ordering the hostages to “keep waving.”

To date, Hamas has releaseda total of 69 hostages since the temporary truce took effect. In exchange, Israel has released 117 Palestinian prisoners.

The hostages who were freed most recently were identified as Sharon Cunio, 33, and her 3-year-old twins, Emma and Yuli; Karina Engel, 51, and her two daughters, Mika, 18, and Yuval, 10; 16-year-old Amit Shani; brother and sister Sahar, 16, and Erez Calderon, 12; and brothers Or, 16, and Yigil Yaakov, 12, the Times of Israel reported.

Those released will have to undergo medical assessments. They will be escorted by Israeli soldiers until they are reunited with their families.

President Joe Biden issued a statement before the latest release of hostages, on the extension of the pause to fighting between Hamas and Israel. "I have remained deeply engaged over the last few days to ensure that this deal — brokered and sustained through extensive US mediation and diplomacy — can continue to deliver results," Biden said in a statement, in part. "Thus far, more than 50 hostages have now been released and returned to their families. Those released include young children, mothers, and grandmothers.”

"The humanitarian pause has also enabled a significant surge in additional humanitarian assistance to the innocent civilians who are suffering across the Gaza strip. The United States has led the humanitarian response into Gaza — building on years of work as the largest funder of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. We are taking full advantage of the pause in fighting to increase the amount of humanitarian aid moving into Gaza, and we will continue our efforts to build a future of peace and dignity for the Palestinian people,” he said, concluding by adding, “We will not stop until all of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists are released."