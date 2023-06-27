Diwali set to be marked as holiday in New York starting this year

New York City will add Diwali to its list of public school holidays in recognition of the growth of the city’s South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, city mayor Eric Adams said on Monday.

A catch this year

New York City public school students are set to get the day off to celebrate Diwali,(File)

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated in October or November, depending on the lunar calendar.

This year, the festival is expected to be observed on November 12 (Sunday), meaning the 2023-2024 school calendar will not be affected by the change, reported AP.

“This is a city that’s continuously changing, continuously welcoming communities from all over the world,” Adams said in announcing that Diwali will join celebrations including Rosh Hashana and Lunar New Year as a day off for students. “Our school calendar must reflect the new reality on the ground.”

According to city officials, more than 2 lakh New York residents celebrate Diwali which is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists.

Bill yet to be signed by governor

The new holiday will become official if governor Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, signs a bill passed by the New York state legislature earlier this month making Diwali a public school holiday in New York City.

Adams, who pledged to make Diwali a school holiday when he ran for mayor in 2021, said he expects Hochul to sign the bill.

Population of Asian Indians doubled in the last three decades

The population of Asian Indians in the New York City has more than doubled in the last three decades, from 94,000 in 1990 to about 213,000 in the 2021 American Community Survey.

Representative Grace Meng, a Democrat who represents parts of the New York City borough of Queens, introduced legislation last month to make Diwali a federal holiday.

(With agency inputs)