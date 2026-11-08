Music, lights, ‘BharatVerse’ quiz: Indian embassy in Iran celebrates Diwali

The embassy of India in Tehran celebrated Diwali with members of the Indian and Iranian communities, along with diplomats, bringing together people to mark the festival of lights and experience the country’s rich cultural traditions.

The embassy of India in Tehran celebrated Diwali with members of the Indian and Iranian communities. (India in Iran/X)

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The celebrations featured the lighting of ceremonial lamps by the ambassador, along with music, fireworks and festive treats.

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"Celebrating Diwali in Iran, among friends, was a beautiful reminder that the light of our traditions transcends borders, creates friendships, and strengthens India–Iran ties,” a part of the Indian embassy's post on X read.

Deep Dive What happened at the Indian Embassy’s Diwali celebration in Tehran? The embassy welcomed members of the Indian and Iranian communities and diplomats. The celebration featured ceremonial lamp lighting, music, fireworks and festive treats. What is the BharatVerse – Bharat Ko Janiye Diwali quiz? It is a Diwali special quiz introduced by the Indian Embassy in Tehran. It invited participants to explore India’s cultural diversity and festive traditions. How did embassy Diwali celebrations bring people together? Embassies marked Diwali with activities such as lamp lighting, cultural performances, food and festive gatherings. The celebrations were described as opportunities for cultural exchange and stronger bonds of friendship.

Highlighting the spirit of friendship and cultural exchange, the embassy said celebrating Diwali in Iran was a reminder of how traditions transcend borders and strengthen India-Iran ties.

It also introduced the Diwali special quiz, ‘BharatVerse – Bharat Ko Janiye’, inviting participants to explore India’s cultural diversity and festive traditions.

ALSO READ: US Postal Service issues second Diwali stamp in 10 years, features colourful rangoli by Indian artist

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{{^usCountry}} “The Embassy also introduced the Diwali special quiz, “BharatVerse – Bharat Ko Janiye” (Get to Know India), inviting friends to discover India’s rich cultural diversity and festive traditions. Diwali lights up not just homes, but friendships across borders!” the embassy further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Embassy also introduced the Diwali special quiz, “BharatVerse – Bharat Ko Janiye” (Get to Know India), inviting friends to discover India’s rich cultural diversity and festive traditions. Diwali lights up not just homes, but friendships across borders!” the embassy further said. {{/usCountry}}

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As India celebrates Diwali, foreign embassies in the country also joined in the festive spirit on Saturday.

Diwali party at French embassy

French embassy in India celebrated the festival of lights by organising a Diwali party. Sharing a lighthearted video of the staff's excitement over the festivities on X, the embassy wrote, “A whisper is spreading at the Embassy: is a Diwali party in the works? Operation Diwali is underway, and the mission is to uncover the truth!”

Ambassador Thierry Mathou lighted a ceremonial lamp and described the festival as a "beautiful celebration of light, hope and new beginnings" and wished for France-India relations to continue to prosper. “May this festival bring joy to every home and continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between France and India”, he said.

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ALSO READ: German Embassy hosts a Diwali evening of food, dance and cheer

A forever stamp by US postal service

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor took to X to share pictures of Diwali celebrations at the embassy and wrote, “Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!”. The embassy organised cultural performances to celebrate the festival.

The US postal service (USPS) issued a forever stamp on the occasion. Earlier in 2016, a stamp was issued by USPS, making this the second Diwali stamp.

Heartwarming celebrations at Singapore high commission

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In true spirit of the festival, the Singapore high commission marked the occasion with a kind and warm gesture. The commission awarded cash prizes, EV bikes and TVs to their staff on dhanteras. Sharing pictures of a puja organised on the day, the commission wrote, “Celebrating the start of Deepavali, Dhanteras, our High Commission gathered for a puja to seek blessings for the new year. Happy Diwali 2026.” In one of the pictures, Singapore's high commissioner to India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen, posed with a floral rangoli.

Meanwhile, the Singapore consulate in Chennai took part in the festivities with a south Indian Keralam lunch.

UAE ambassador's first Diwali

UAE ambassador to India Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi celebrated his first Diwali in India with a special gathering at the embassy in New Delhi.

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The ambassador shared glimpses of the festivities with staff members and their families on X, as they lighted lamps.

Sharing his experience, Al Nuaimi wrote, "My first Diwali in India was made all the more special with a lovely and warm celebration alongside members of the UAE Embassy in New Delhi. It was a wonderful opportunity to share in the joy, festive spirit and beautiful traditions of this special occasion. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!"