German Embassy hosts a Diwali evening of food, dance and cheer

The lush Palm Garden at the German Embassy in Delhi was bathed in a warm glow on the evening of November 5, as a Diwali bash brought together diplomatic charm and festive spirit. German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck alongside his wife Cordula Wieck (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

German Ambassador to India, Jasper Wieck, who first visited the country 35 years ago as a student before returning to serve as deputy head, and now heads the mission, joined the celebration alongside his wife, Cordula Wieck, who opted for a saree for the occasion.

Opening the evening, Ambassador Wieck described the event as “magic”, saying, “We are celebrating the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It’s sharing this tradition together, the food, dances and the festival with family, friends and colleagues that makes us happier and increases our joy.”

The evening soon gave way to performances, with dandiya and bhangra bringing a lively dose of festive energy to the gathering. Guests also joined in a game of tambola before sitting down to dinner, which featured an elaborate Indian spread.