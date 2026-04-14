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Do Americans trust China's Xi more than Donald Trump on global affairs? No, but the gap is decreasing, shows Pew survey

About 39% of Americans expressed confidence in Trump to make "good decisions" regarding US policy toward China. This is a steady decline.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 10:36 pm IST
Written by Aarish Chhabra
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A survey by a top think tank based in Washington, released on April 14, revealed a shift in American public perception regarding international leadership, as confidence in President Donald Trump's China policy declined while President Xi Jinping's standing reached a multi-year high among people in the US.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met in 2019, during Trump's first term, in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of a G20 summit. This meeting took place amid an escalating trade war between the two nations, which had seen both sides impose significant tariffs on each other's goods in the preceding months. (Reuters File Photo)

A majority of Americans continue to express more confidence in Trump than in the Chinese leader, but the gap between the two has narrowed significantly in the backdrop of global instability, such as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, and Trump’s planned trip to China in May.

The findings by Pew Research Centre are based on two distinct waves of data collection, one before and the other after the start of the current Iran war. The first phase of research was conducted in January 2026, and the second from March 23 to 29. But even at the time of the first round of the survey, tensions were already elevated following last year's 12-day conflict with Iran.

The survey indicates that a majority of Americans, at 60%, now see China as a "competitor" rather than either a partner or just an enemy. Despite Trump’s tariff-related rhetoric, fewer respondents now believe that China is benefiting from trade at the expense of the United States.

But Xi still faces substantial hostility among the American public. Data shows that 71% of Americans lack confidence in him, including 36% who have "no confidence at all". However, there’s been a four-point growth in his confidence rating over each of the last two years.

The Pew Research Centre utilised a nationally representative panel of randomly selected US adults for this research. It employed address-based sampling to ensure a broad demographic reach, it said in its media release.

Trump-Xi meet coming

The last visit by a US President to China was also by Trump, in November 2017, during his first term. He is reportedly set to return to Beijing for a summit on May 14, 2026.

President Xi Jinping last visited the US in November 2023 for the APEC summit in San Francisco. After Trump's May trip, a reciprocal visit by Xi to Washington is planned for later in 2026, according to a Reuters report.

The two leaders had also met in Japan in 2019 and eased their then trade war. After Trump got power again last year, he started a tariff assault again. But now the tariff on China is mostly just 10% after the US Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump had exceeded his authority by using emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs on China, India, Brazil, and others.

 
xi jinping donald trump
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Do Americans trust China's Xi more than Donald Trump on global affairs? No, but the gap is decreasing, shows Pew survey
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