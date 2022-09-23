Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Do the math, the Russian way’: Ukraine minister's query on mobilisation

‘Do the math, the Russian way’: Ukraine minister's query on mobilisation

world news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:28 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “Mathematics the Russian way. The most popular math problem for Russian schoolchildren and their parents this fall,” the minister said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A volunteer trains in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves amid Moscow's invasion of Ukriane, Ukraine's defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov raised a mathematical question for the Russians.

“Mathematics the Russian way. The most popular math problem for Russian schoolchildren and their parents this fall,” the minister said in a tweet asking how long will Russia's war against Ukraine lost if it continues until all of Moscow's mobilised troops are killed.

Read more: Many Russians flee to avoid Putin's military call-up for Ukraine war: 5 points

“Do the math. Think about it,” he added.

Announcing the move for a partial call-up Vladimir Putin said that the decision was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The call-up has been seen as an escalation by the West with the US and other countries slamming Putin's move that comes at a time when Russia's invasion has faced severe setbacks in Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP