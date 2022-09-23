‘Do the math, the Russian way’: Ukraine minister's query on mobilisation

As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves amid Moscow's invasion of Ukriane, Ukraine's defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov raised a mathematical question for the Russians.

“Mathematics the Russian way. The most popular math problem for Russian schoolchildren and their parents this fall,” the minister said in a tweet asking how long will Russia's war against Ukraine lost if it continues until all of Moscow's mobilised troops are killed.

“Do the math. Think about it,” he added.

Announcing the move for a partial call-up Vladimir Putin said that the decision was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The call-up has been seen as an escalation by the West with the US and other countries slamming Putin's move that comes at a time when Russia's invasion has faced severe setbacks in Ukraine.

