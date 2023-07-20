‘Do you know about the Gilgo Beach killer?’: Woman recalls chilling questions Rex Heuermann asked during creepy date

After alleged GilgoBeach serial killerRex Heuermann’s arrest, a woman has taken to TikTok to share her experience during a date with Rex several years ago.Nikkie Brass was in her mid-20s when she went to meet Rex, who "really weirded” her out.

Nikkie Brass (R) was in her mid-20s when she went to meet Rex Heuermann (L), who "really weirded” her out (Suffolk County, @your_recovery_stylist/TikTok)

Rex, 59, was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture.

Nikkie said she and Rex meton "one of the sketchy sites,” according to Insider. "I just want girls to understand how dangerous those sites can be," Nikkie, who is a hair stylist and mom, said. Like many others, Nikkie followed news about the murders closely.

‘I kinda had a bad feeling to begin with’

What scared Nikkie the most about Rex was that he knew about a victim whose death had not been publicised much at the time. "So, I don't really know where to totally begin with this," Nikkie said in a TikTok post.

"It was anywhere from 2014 to 2016," she said. "And part of me thinks that I should go to the cops and talk to them, because he did say information that like wasn't let out to the public.”

"And honestly that's what made me lose the date,” Nikkie said. "Because I knew. Because I was watching the news and I was following this case."

Rex and Nikkie met "at a place in Port Jeff,” meaning the town of Port Jefferson. "A seafood place," Nikkie said. "And I kinda had a bad feeling to begin with, but I don't always trust my gut. I was young and dumb, and so I went.”

‘Do you know about the Gilgo Beach killer?’

Nikkie said dinner began with a "normal" conversation, asking each other what they did and what their hobbies were. "And then, he brought up, 'Are you into true crime?'" Nikkie said.

"He was like, 'Are you a true crime fan?' And I was like, 'Actually, I am. I could probably tell you more about serial killers than their own mother can. It's bad.'"

Rex then asked, "Well, do you know about the Gilgo Beach killer?" "Everybody on Long Island does," she told him. "We're all following that case."

Rex started talking about the case, and seemed to know a lot, including "about a body that wasn't announced on the news yet."

After dinner was over, Rex asked Nikkie, “Well, do you want to go back to my place?" "I don't know," she told him. "I'd have to follow you in my car." "No, no, no," Nikkie said Rex insisted. "Get in my car with me. Leave your car here."

"I'm not going to leave my car in a random lot in Port Jeff," Nikkie answered, but Rex allegedly kept insisting. "It'll be fine. No big deal. Just come with me," she said he told her. Rex allegedly started getting angry after Nikkie continued to insist she did not wish to go.

"That made me even more like — 'I gotta get out of here,” Nikkie said. She added, “Thank god. I trusted my gut. I left after that check came. And I never spoke to that man again.”

Rex Heuermann pleaded not guilty

Rex appeared in court on Friday, July 14, pleading not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The charges were related to the deaths of three women over a decade ago. He has also been named the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

Rex's arrest is tied to the 'Gilgo Four,' referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. Rex is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

