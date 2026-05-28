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Trump administration in talks to fund drone companies, says report

Some proposals being discussed include funding via a mix of debt and equity that could give the government ownership stakes, the Wall Street Journal report said

Updated on: May 28, 2026 05:56 pm IST
Reuters |
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The Trump administration is in talks to provide funding to some drone companies, including Unusual Machines and Sequoia Capital-backed Neros, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington DC. (REUTERS)

Shares of Unusual Machines were up 37% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Drone dominance was described as a "presidential priority" in President Trump's $1.5 trillion defense budget request for fiscal year 2027.

Months-long discussions between private sector firms and the Pentagon have included the Office of Strategic Capital, a Biden-era lending unit focused on companies critical to national security supply chains, the Journal reported.

Also Read | Convergence, not conflict, must cornerstone of Indo-US ties

Unusual Machines is a drone components maker that counts Donald Trump Jr. as an adviser, while Neros is a startup specialising in autonomous drones.

 
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