Trump losing support from Indian-Americans ahead of November midterms, survey finds

In a worrying sign for US President Donald Trump and his Republican party, a new survey found that an overwhelming majority of Indian-Americans plan to vote for the Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Support for Trump was more pronounced among Indian-American men, with roughly 40% of those surveyed saying that they planned to vote for him. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

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The survey conducted by the AAPI Data found that 66% of Indian-Americans plan to vote for Democratic candidates in House of Representatives elections, while 22% said they would back Republicans. In Senate elections, 66% of Indian-Americans plan to vote for Democrats, compared with 18% for Republicans.

Support for the Democrats among the Indian diaspora is among the highest among Asian-American communities, the survey found.

Also read: Republicans are worried about the midterms. Trump is focused on his legacy.

Drop in support for Trump from Indian-Americans

For Trump, the survey reflects a drop in support from a community that shifted towards him during the 2024 presidential election. Although roughly 2 million Indian-Americans have remained solid supporters of the Democratic party, a Carnegie Endowment survey conducted just before the 2024 poll had found that 32% of the community planned to back Trump as support for the Democrats fell back then.

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{{^usCountry}} Support for Trump was more pronounced among Indian-American men, with roughly 40% of those surveyed saying that they planned to vote for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Support for Trump was more pronounced among Indian-American men, with roughly 40% of those surveyed saying that they planned to vote for him. {{/usCountry}}

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The survey — which largely focused on voters of Asian origin — found that economic issues like the cost of living and inflation topped the list of voter concerns, alongside healthcare, crime and racism.

Out of those questioned, 78% indicated that war and foreign policy were important or extremely important at a time when Washington remains entangled in the costly conflict with Iran.

Also read: Iran war impact on upcoming US midterm elections worries Republicans

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Crucially, Asian-American voters surveyed said they trust the Democrats more than Republicans on most of their key concerns by significant margins. For example, 44% of those surveyed expected the Democrats to do a better job managing cost of living and inflation with only 18% believing the Republicans would handle matters more effectively.

Trump himself remains significantly unpopular with Asian-American voters, with 70% seeing him unfavourably.

AAPI Data’s survey findings are supported by the results of other polls. A 2026 report by the Carnegie Endowment found that 71% of Indian-Americans surveyed disapproved of Trump’s performance in the first year of his second term in the White House.

A majority of them disagreed with the Trump administration’s signature economic policies, including tariffs, as well as his handling of immigration issues.

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To be sure, identification with the Democratic party also declined between 2020 and 2026 from 52% to 46% as support for the party has waned. But this remained significantly above identification with the Republicans, which stood at 19% in 2026.

Racism plays big role

Indian-Americans have also been worried about rising racism in the United States, particularly from far-right members of Trump’s coalition.

Of the Indian-Americans who did not identify as Republicans, 27% said that they did not support the party because it is intolerant of minorities, which represented a 10% point increase from 2024.