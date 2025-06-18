Donald Trump asked if US will launch attack on Iran? His reply to journalist

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he “may or may not” order a strike by American armed forces on Iran. President Donald Trump speaks about a flag pole being installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

While interacting with reporters in the White House, Donald Trump claimed that Iran has a lot of troubles and wants to negotiate. Follow LIVE updates.

“I may do it (strikes), I may not do it, nobody knows what I'm going to do. I can tell you that Iran has a lot of troubles and they want to negotiate. Why didn't they negotiate with me 2 weeks ago?...”

Trump also added that it’s not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear program and warned that next week is going to be “very big”.

“Nothing’s too late,” Trump said. “I can tell you this. Iran’s got a lot of trouble. Nothing is finished until it is finished,” Trump said while adding that “the next week is going to be very big— maybe less than a week."

He also replied to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who refused to respond to his demand for an unconditional surrender from Iran.

“Iran is in ruins…Good luck if they don't surrender," Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Khamenei had warned that any United States strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will “result in irreparable damage for them” and that his country would not bow to Trump’s call for surrender.

"This nation will never surrender," Khamenei said in a speech, in which he called Trump's ultimatum "unacceptable".

"America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage," he said.

On Tuesday, Trump had said that US knows where Khamenei is hiding but doesn’t want him killed — “for now.” “He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump said.