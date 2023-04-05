Donald Trump charged with three hush-money cases, says prosecutor
AFP |
Apr 05, 2023 01:32 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Former US president Donald Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from three pre-election hush-money cases, prosecutors said Tuesday.
"Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics