Donald Trump claims he 'stopped 5 of 8 eight wars' with tariff threats

United States President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday (local time) that he used tariffs as threat in the five out of the eight wars that he stopped. He also said that the United States is taking in “trillions of dollars” from countries across the world in the form of tariffs, a move he implies has benefitted the US economy. “We are taking in trillions of dollars in tariffs and Iinvestment dollars from foreign lands because of tariffs," said Trump.(AFP)

In a heavily-worded post on Truth Social, Trump said that he stopped five out of the eight wars “directly because of the threat of tariffs”.

“We are taking in TRILLIONS of Dollars in Tariffs and Investment Dollars from foreign lands because of Tariffs. I have stopped 5 of the eight WARS directly because of the threat of Tariffs if they don’t stop fighting or, better yet, if they start,” he wrote in the post.

Trump's fresh remark comes after his repeated claims on using tariffs to stop the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May this year. However, India has never confirmed his role in reaching the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan.

‘November 5 and tariffs are the reason’

Taking a jibe at his predecessor Joe Biden, Trump claimed that there is almost “no inflation” now while it was “the worst in USA History under Sleepy Joe Biden".

“The Stock Market just hit an ALL-TIME HIGH for the 48th time in 9 months. To Leonard Leo, Koch, and all of the Countries and Slimeballs that have ripped off the United States of America for years through the use of their own Tariffs, we don’t have a Court System that’s going to let you destroy our Country any longer,” he wrote in the post while emphasising on how the tariffs have helped the US economy and taking a dig at those he thinks have “ripped off” the USA.

He also said that right now, the USA is the “richest, strongest, and most respected” it has ever been and the reasons behind it are “November 5th”, the 2024 US Presidential election date, and the “tariffs”.