Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in jail

world

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:36 IST

A US court on Thursday sentenced Roger Stone, a long-time confidant of President Donald Trump, to 40 months in jail for lying to congress and witness intimidation.

This case emerged from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. And was about Stone coordinating the release of hacked Democratic party documents by WikiLeaks.

Trump had publicly sough ta lighter sentence than the one recommended by federal prosecutors, triggering a controversy that continues still with Attorney General William Barr reportedly threatening to resign because of continuing meddling from the outside by president Trump.