Donald Trump expects to be indicted today: 'New criminal indictment imminent'

Donald Trump expects to be indicted today: ‘New criminal indictment imminent’

AFP |
Aug 02, 2023 02:40 AM IST

Former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday that a new criminal indictment from special counsel Jack Smith is imminent.

Former US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. (2100 GMT)," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Topics
donald trump united states
