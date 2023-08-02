Donald Trump expects to be indicted today: ‘New criminal indictment imminent’

Former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday that a new criminal indictment from special counsel Jack Smith is imminent.

Former US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. (2100 GMT)," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.