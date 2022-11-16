Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Donald Trump formally launches US presidential election bid

Donald Trump formally launches US presidential election bid

world news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 07:59 AM IST

Trump’s paperwork with the Federal Election Commission was filed 23 minutes before the scheduled start of Trump’s announcement speech, designating his campaign committee for fundraising.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections.(REUTERS file)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Donald Trump formally entered the 2024 US presidential race on Tuesday, making official what he’s been teasing for months just as many Republicans are preparing to move away from their longtime standard bearer.

Minutes before his appearance at an event announcing his candidacy, Trump’s campaign filed federal paperwork to declare that he’s running again, becoming the first major contender from either party to formally declare.

"America's comeback starts right now," the 76-year-old former president told his supporters at his palatial Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Trump’s paperwork with the Federal Election Commission was filed 23 minutes before the scheduled start of Trump’s announcement speech, designating his campaign committee for fundraising.

Also Read | Donald Trump begging daughter Ivanka to join him for campaign launch: Report

With his announcement Trump is the first major contender from either party to formally declare.

Yet the timing could not be worse for Republicans. Candidates endorsed by Trump floundered in key races in last week’s mid-term elections, as voters rejected election-deniers and others with extreme positions on social issues like abortion rights and education.

That cost Republicans their chance to reclaim the US Senate and left them well short of the significant majority they had hoped to win in the House, though they were within one seat of gaining control on Monday night, nearly a week after the close of polls across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP