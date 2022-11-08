Donald Trump hints at third prez campaign, to make ‘big announcement’ on Nov 15

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida as the Republican is expected to jump into the race for the White House in 2024.

"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," he told a cheering crowd on Monday while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the midterm elections, news agencies reported.

Donald Trump has so far waged two election campaigns for President of the United States. In 2016, Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. In 2020, Trump campaigned for re-election, but lost to current US president Joe Biden. Recently, Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to launch a third presidential campaign. “I will probably have to do it again but stay tuned,” he said Sunday night in Miami as per AFP.

‘Democracy is at risk,’ says Biden

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden made a final appeal on Tuesday, hours ahead of the midterms, asking voters to protect democracy by backing Democrats, and defeating Trump's Republicans in an election that polls show could upend power in Washington, AFP reported.

"Our lifetimes are going to be shaped by what happens.We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it," Biden said. "The power's in your hands," he told Democrats. "So vote, get out the vote."

Joe Biden’s Democrats currently control both - the House of Representatives and the Senate. Losing any of both bodies to Republicans would significantly decrease Democrats' power in the next two years of President Joe Biden's term. Biden would find himself in a state of constant political warfare in Washington, experts told US media outlets.

With inputs from AFP

