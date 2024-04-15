Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Trump's historic trial to include infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape, but judge says…
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been involved in three civil lawsuits in New York after exiting the White House, but this is the first time he could face imprisonment.
He is charged with 34 counts of first-degree falsification of business records. These charges come from payments he made to his former attorney Michael Cohen. The amount was handed over for hush money payments he made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels who claimed to have an affair with Trump prior to the 2016 election. However, Trump has denied having an extra-marital affair with Daniels and entered a not guilty plea.
Every count denotes a distinct occurrence of the purported wrongdoing, identifying various business documents related to a sequence of payments made to Cohen that were purportedly fabricated to hide his criminal conduct.
Unless Trump requests a waiver, he is required to appear in the court every day of the trial as a criminal defendant. Meanwhile, his attorneys and the prosecution try to reduce the number of possible jurors to just 12 and a few alternates.
The Manhattan district attorney first indicted Trump in March 2023 on state charges pertaining to a 2016 hush money payment to Daniels.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Former President Donald Trump will testify at Stormy Daniels' hush money trial on Monday in his New York courtroom. He is facing 34 counts of fabricating company records concerning the repayment of hush money funds made prior to the 2016 election. Trump has entered a not guilty plea.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Judge says will hold hearing regarding Trumps' post on April 24
Judge Merchan laid out next steps for the prosecutors' attempt to hold Trump in contempt for multiple social media remarks against trial witnesses.
On Wednesday, April 24, the judge announced that he will hold a hearing on the matter. The deadline for Trump's lawyers to provide a written response is April 19.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Police probing bomb threat at Manhattan DA's home
According to police, they are looking into a bomb threat that was issued at the residence of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg this morning.
Bragg has earlier faced threats in connection with his involvement in the prosecution of Donald Trump.
In a mailroom at Bragg's offices, a powdery substance and a threatening note with the words "Alvin, I am going to kill you" were discovered last year.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: What is Access Hollywood' tape?
Judge Merchan denied the prosecutors' request to play 'Access Hollywood' tape during the trial, but allowed the transcript of the tape that was made public just before the 2016 election. In the tape, Trump can be heard saying that he "grabs [women] by the pussy," which can be considered as his desire to keep Daniels' accusations under wraps.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Trump lawyers argue his social media posts don't breach gag order
Todd Blanche, the attorney for Trump, contended in court that former president's social media posts do not violate the gag order.
"It’s not as if President Trump is going off and targeting individuals. He’s responding to salacious repeated .. attacks by these witnesses," Blanche argued.
The judge has not made a decision yet and the court is on lunch break until 1:30 p.m. ET.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Prosecutors seek to sanction Trump for social media posts
Prosecutors have introduced a motion to sanction Donald Trump for allegedly violating the gag order by posting on Truth Social.
They urged the judge to hold Trump in contempt for breaching the gag order issued by him and fine the ex-president $1,000 for each of the three posts.
Prosecutor Chris Conroy also appealed to the judge to issue an order to remove all the three posts and warn Trump that he may face jail time if he violates the order.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Lawyers get additional times to question jurors
Judge Juan Merchan states that attorneys often have 15 minutes for the first round of questions and 10 minutes each for additional rounds.
However, Merchan and DA office agreed when Trump lawyer Todd Blanche sought 30 minutes for first round and 20 minutes for subsequent rounds.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Judge allows to show Access Hollywood transcript to jury
Judge Merchan allowed into evidence the transcript of Access Hollywood in order to let prosecutors read the entire Trump quote, "grab them by the pussy."
The judge also included an email exchange that took place on 2015 in which Hope Hicks forwarded the transcript to Kellyanne Conway, who then asked Michael Cohen to handle damage control after Conway asked if it was Trump's voice.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Did Trump say anything during the break?
Reporters questioned Donald Trump on the trial's progress during the short break. Responding to them, the former US President gave a thumbs up and also waved, reported The Guardian.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Artist Elizabeth Williams draws sketch of courtroom
In the sketch made by Elizabeth Williams, Donald Trump can be seen having a discussion with his attorney Todd Blanche inside the Manhattan criminal court.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Trump walks into courtroom after brief break
Trump has returned to the courtroom and the proceedings are re-start following a short break. The jury selection process has not yet started.
Meanwhile, Josh Steinglass, the Manhattan District Attorney, has stated that the prosecution may request the judge to find Trump guilty of contempt for insulting witnesses.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Trump leaves court amid short break
As court has taken a short break, Donald Trump left the courtroom but didn't say a word, reported CNN.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Prosecutors say Trump's recent Truth Social posts violate gag order
The prosecutor Joshua Steinglass argued that the latest posts that Trump made on Truth Social violated the gag order, which was issued to ban him from mentioning possible witnesses.
Prosecutors also referred to Trump's Wednesday post in which he mentioned "two sleazebags," referring to Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: District attorney wants to include proof about Trump's Access Hollywood tape
Following the district attorney's request to introduce evidence about the Access Hollywood tape pertaining to Donald Trump, Judge Juan Merchan expressed his opinion that the recordings "should not come in" due to their strong bias. The E. Jean Carroll deposition, he added, shouldn't be included because it would be "building in a trial into a trial."
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Judge declares he will permit McDougal to testify
Karen McDougal's testimony will be allowed in the hush money case, according to Judge Juan Merchan. He, however, said it is not required for the jury to be informed that McDougal and Trump affair both during and after his wife Melania Trump's pregnancy.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Trump ‘has to’ win WH race, says Liz Truss
While Donald Trump arrived in the New York criminal court for his hush money trial, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss declared that it "has to be" the former president in the White House following the November presidential elections. Read more here
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Trump tears into Judge Juan Merchan
Hours before the starting of trial, Trump blasted “corrupt” Judge Juan Merchan and claimed that charges against him are “baseless”. In a post on Truth Social, he called the entire trial a “witch hunt.”
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Some visuals from outside the NY court
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: What are the two questions that Judge will ask jury?
Judge Juan Merchan said he will ask jury two questions, including "are jurors unable to serve because of conflicts", and "if they do not believe they can serve in an impartial way."
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Judge says no court on Wednesdays, but schedule can be changed
During the hush money trial hearing Judge Juan Merchan stated that there will be no court on Wednesdays and on Monday, April 29. He, however, added that the schedule can be changed if there are excessive delays.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Judge Merchan takes up a recusal motion, what is it?
Two applications for recusal are pending. While one is before Judge Juan Merchan and the other is pending before an appeals court in New York.
The judge denied the recusal request, stating that he would not review it until the appeal court made a decision. The court, according to Merchan, believes that Trump is relying on a "series of inferences, innuendos, and unsupported speculation" in order to bolster his recusal claims.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Manhattan district attorney, judge arrive in courtroom as trial begins
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan has walked into the courtroom.
"This is the people of the state of New York vs Donald J. Trump," a court clerk announced as the proceeding begins.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Who are the main players in Trump's hush money trial?
Stormy Daniels: Stephanie Clifford, popularly known as Stormy Daniels, claims she took $130,000 from Donald Trump's lawyer to stay silent about his extramarital affair with her.
Karen McDougal: She is a former Playboy model and claims to have had an affair with Trump. The National Enquirer paid her $150,000 to buy her story in a bid to not publish it and the amount paid to her was allegedly given by Trump.
Davide Pecker: The National Enquirer's publisher, American Media Inc. (AMI), is led by David Pecker as CEO. AMI gave $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who was attempting to promote a claim that the president had fathered an illegitimate child.
Michael Cohen: He is Trump's attorney who made the payments. He is charged with working with Trump and his other organisation to falsify financial documents about the reason behind those payments. Cohen, who admitted guilt in 2018 to a number of federal offenses, was imprisoned for three years.
Allen Weisselberg: He served as CFO in Trump Organization's previous CFO and spent over 50 years in the firm. While he has already received two prison sentences, he has not yet turned against Trump. According to the indictment, he was instrumental in keeping the intention behind Trump's reimbursements to Cohen a secret.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Why is Trump hush money trial unprecedented?
The trial becomes significant as the hearing will coincide with Trump's election campaign ahead of the presidential elections in November. Despite his legal team’s best efforts, Trump will now face the judgment of a New York jury. Read more here
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Trump frowns at cameras with grim look on his face
Following his lawyer Todd Blanche, Trump entered the courthouse. He hesitated for a moment, licked his lips, and then started to move up the middle aisle of the room. Trump had a grim look on his face, the Guardian reported.
A bunch of pool photographers took pictures of Trump, who looks like he's frowning at the cameras. The trial will start only after the selection of jury.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Is Trump eligible for a prison term if found guilty?
The answer is yes. The maximum penalty for each of the charges against Donald Trump is four years in prison. If found guilty, the judge would be able to sentence Trump .
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: What is the duration of the trial?
Both sides' attorneys and court staff have stated that they anticipate the trial to run for at least six to eight weeks. Except on holidays, proceedings will normally take place four days a week i.e. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Trump has arrived in the courtroom: 'This is political persecution'
Trump has arrived in the mostly empty courtroom. Before entering the court, he spoke with reporters and claimed the hush money trial is a "political persecution". Calling it "an assault on America", he said, "nobody has ever seen anything like it."
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Who are representing Trump in the case?
Hush money case trial taking place at the Manhattan Criminal Court and Trupm has arrived there.
His teams of lawyers include Todd Blanche, Susan Necheles and Emil Bove, among others.
Trump's defence in two separate federal criminal trials is being led by Lanche. Necheles, a lawyer close to Trump for many years, defended his business in a 2022 trial where two of his organisations were ordered to pay a fine after being found guilty on 17 felony counts of executive tax fraud.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: What is Trump's stance in the case?
Trump has frequently charged that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is pursuing the case for political advantage. He has even claimed that his political rivals are plotting to use the legal system to subvert him ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. He has also blasted Judge Juan Merchan and accused him of being bias.
Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump repeated several of his baseless assertions, calling the hush money trial "an illegal attack on a Political Opponent" and claiming that he will be "forced to sit, GAGGED, before a HIGHLY CONFLICTED & CORRUPT JUDGE, whose hatred for me has no bounds."
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: What will happen during Monday trial?
Monday, April 15, marks the official start of the trial when the jury will be selected. Over 500 citizens of Manhattan have been summoned to attend as potential jurors in the trial. They will be required to complete an application, which will have various questions, ranging from their employment or if they are followers of Trump on social media.
Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: What is this case and what is Trump charged with?
The centre of this hush money case is the payment made days before Trump was elected as president of the US in 2016. During that time, Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep silent about an alleged affair with Trump. According to the prosecution, Cohen received payments from Trump in a series of twelve monthly installments from the Trump Organization. These payments were recorded and described as checks for continued legal services rather than as reimbursements for the hush money. Trump has entered a not guilty plea to the 34 felony counts of falsifying company documents against him.
