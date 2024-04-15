Ex-UK PM Liz Truss endorses Donald Trump amid hush money trial: ‘I don’t think Biden…’

While Donald Trump arrived in the New York criminal court for his hush money trial, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss declared that it "has to be" the former president in the White House following the November presidential elections. Blasting incumbent Joe Biden, she said that he hasn't supported the United Kingdom during his tenure as the US President.(AP)

Blasting incumbent Joe Biden, she said that he hasn't supported the United Kingdom during his tenure as the US President. The ex-UK PM stressed that she would prefer to see a new president in the White House.

Speaking to British news radio station LBC, Truss said: “I don’t think Biden has been particularly supportive to the United Kingdom. I think he’s often on the side of the [European Union]."

This is a devloping story