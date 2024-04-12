Donald Trump says he would rather ‘vote for RFK Jr’ than ‘crooked Joe Biden’ if only he were a Democrat

Former President Donald Trump made waves on Thursday by apparently endorsing independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a preferable alternative to President Biden for liberal voters. Kennedy campaign accused of being spoiler, Donald Trump favours RFK Jr. over Joe Biden(Getty Images via AFP/AP)

Trump, in a video posted on Truth Social, described, “RFK Jr. is, as you know, the most radical left candidate in the race. He’s more so than the Green Party. He’s more so than even crooked Joe Biden. But he’s got some nice things about him. I happen to like him.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The former urged liberal voters to consider casting their ballots for Kenned: “RFK Jr. is going to be taking away votes from crooked Joe Biden and he should because he’s actually better than Biden,” and added, “If I were a Democrat, I’d vote for RFK Jr. every single time over Biden, because he’s frankly more in line with Democrats”

ALSO READ| Critics mock Joe Biden after 'I'm in the 20th century' gaffe

“He’s a better man than Joe Biden, that I can tell you,” he said.

Kennedy indictment, a political maneuver?

During the recent election race, the Kennedy campaign has turned out to be a flare-up issue, and the candidates are also accused of being a spoiler, which truly favours Trump, especially after the ex-consultant claimed that the campaign was working to deprive Biden of the votes.

As per a recent RealClearPolitics survey, Kennedy has raked in a vast number of supporters. However, he is still left with a gap of 10% nationally between him and the competitors.

RFK Jr., son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, started his presidential campaign on the Democratic party platform, but then decided to run his bid as an independent candidate. The candidate described by him employs a campaign strategy whereby he appeases to the people who are turned off by both Trump and Biden. He is trying to be seen as an acceptable choice to them, unlike the major party candidates.

ALSO READ| FBI warns Congress against possible coordinated attack in US after Russia massacre

Trump, however, baselessly predicted that Kennedy would face indictment by the Justice Department before the election for “probably for environmental fraud,”-anyway “He is Biden’s political opponent, not mine.”