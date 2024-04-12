Critics mock Joe Biden after 'I'm in the 20th century' gaffe

US President Joe Biden found himself in the centre of mockery thanks to a slip-up he made during a White House press conference on Wednesday night. US President Joe Biden’s recent speech mistake becomes fodder for political discussio. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Halfway through the presidential speech in Arizona, the president had a small hesitation, without even noticing, claiming, “Elect me, I'm in the 20th century”, and quickly, he corrected himself by saying, “They weren’t even a state.”

His slip of the tongue came in response to a question from NBC's Peter Alexander regarding a recent Arizona state supreme court ruling that restricted abortion rights.

The presidential flub became the perfect grist for the conservative millers, who did not hesitate to rebuild their political narrative around the faux pas, and many jolts of “at least he get something right” came down the pipe.

“The unscripted question he was asked, he answered this,” Podcast host Stephen Miller, joked.

Steve Cortes, former Donald Trump aide, took to social media to express his concern. “If this was your elderly parent or grandparent, you would pull them off the stage,” he remarked.

“Not allow them to run for reelection of the most powerful country on earth.”

Arizona Supreme court upholds Abortion ban

Arizona's Supreme Court's decision to bring back the 160-year-old abortion law, allowed for their situation to develop but also added to Biden's gaffes.

The law, as it was passed in 1913, about a year after the state of Arizona joined the United States of America, prohibits almost complete abortions, with the only exceptions being made when a mother's life is in danger. Lawbreakers of course, may be held liable and also charged with a felony that is enforceable with an imprisonment of 2 to 5 years.

Journalists and commentators wasted no time in capitalizing on Biden's slip-up, with Ian Miles Cheong quipping, “Biden is a man of the 20th century. Oh boy,” while Jim Rickards sarcastically remarked, “Biden finally got something right. He said, ‘I’m in the 20th century.'”

During the press conference, Biden acknowledged his reliance on a predetermined list of reporters to field questions, momentarily pausing to consult the list before proceeding. Jason Miller, a former Trump adviser, took aim at Biden's brief moment of confusion, derisively referring to it as “a bridge to the 1900s.”