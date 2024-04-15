Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: Trump arrives in NY courtroom, blasts historic trial as 'assault' on America

Summary

Donald Trump hush money trial LIVE: The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been involved in three civil lawsuits in New York after exiting the White House, but this is the first time he could face imprisonment.

He is charged with 34 counts of first-degree falsification of business records. These charges come from payments he made to his former fixer and attorney, Michael Cohen. The amount was handed over for hush money payments he made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels who claimed to have an affair with Trump prior to the 2016 election. However, Trump has denied having an extra-marital affair with Daniels and entered a not guilty plea.

Every count denotes a distinct occurrence of the purported wrongdoing, identifying various business documents related to a sequence of payments made to Cohen that were purportedly fabricated to hide his criminal conduct.

Unless Trump requests a waiver, he is required to appear in the court every day of the trial as a criminal defendant. Meanwhile, his attorneys and the prosecution try to reduce the number of possible jurors to just 12 and a few alternates.

The Manhattan district attorney first indicted Trump in March 2023 on state charges pertaining to a 2016 hush money payment to Daniels.