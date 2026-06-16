‘If you import people…’: Trump says immigration can make US a ‘third world country’

US President Donald Trump has once again sharpened his rhetoric on immigration, arguing that large-scale migration from developing nations could fundamentally alter the future of the United States.

After Iran-US peace deal, Donald Trump says oil-laden ships are exiting the Strait of Hormuz.(AFP)

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In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump linked immigration to his long-standing political slogan, reinforcing the issue as a key part of his agenda.

Also read | Trump admin revokes hundreds of visas over ‘birth tourism’ scheme; details inside

He wrote, “Sadly, if you import people from Third World Countries, you quickly become a Third World Country-- And there's not a thing you can do about it. Make America Great Again!”

Trump's post on Truth Social.

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{{^usCountry}} The message “Make America Great Again,” defined Trump's political movement for years, featured prominently in the message, highlighting his continued focus on immigration and national identity. Comes after criticism of court ruling on H-1B visa fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message “Make America Great Again,” defined Trump's political movement for years, featured prominently in the message, highlighting his continued focus on immigration and national identity. Comes after criticism of court ruling on H-1B visa fee {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump's latest remarks follow another recent attack on the US judicial system over immigration-related policies. On June 8 , he criticised federal judges after a court struck down his administration's implementation of a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's latest remarks follow another recent attack on the US judicial system over immigration-related policies. On June 8 , he criticised federal judges after a court struck down his administration's implementation of a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | Did White House seriously consider to suspend it? All we know amid Insurrection Act debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Did White House seriously consider to suspend it? All we know amid Insurrection Act debate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court ruled that the proposed financial levy amounted to an unlawful tax that did not have proper authorisation from the US Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court ruled that the proposed financial levy amounted to an unlawful tax that did not have proper authorisation from the US Congress. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters while departing New York after attending the NBA Finals match between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Trump expressed frustration over the ruling.

He said, "These federal judges are really giving us a hard time. It's really crazy what's going on with the court system... They're hurting our country very badly."

Court ruling dealt a blow to administration's approach

The judicial decision represented a significant setback for the Trump administration's broader strategy of tightening employment-based immigration pathways and making it more difficult for US employers to hire international professionals.

Also read | What to know about Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee and the legal rebuke that followed

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The H-1B visa remains a key component of the American guest-worker immigration system. Under the existing structure, the US government issues 65,000 standard H-1B visas annually, along with an additional 20,000 visas reserved for applicants who have earned advanced graduate degrees from US institutions.

Trump also revisited birthright citizenship debate

Immigration has remained a recurring theme in Trump's public statements. On April 23, he amplified criticism of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of conservative author and radio host Michael Savage.

In the video, Savage claimed that the current legal framework allows immigrants to take advantage of American laws by arriving in the country during the "ninth month of their pregnancy."

He further argued that such practices create a loophole where "a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

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