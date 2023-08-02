4 big points from the scathing indictment against Donald Trump: ‘He was warned'

The US justice department indicted former president Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges against the former US president focussed on schemes by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power to Joe Biden despite the election loss, the document showed. Justice department special counsel Jack Smith said that the Jan, 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was “fueled by lies” from Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Indictment: The indictment against former President Donald Trump charging him by the Justice Department is photographed.(AP)

“The attack on our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” he said.

Here are 4 major points from the indictment against Donald Trump:

Donald Trump tried to create an “atmosphere of mistrust and anger” after the US elections: The indictment showed that the US president’s own campaign staff refuted his false claims about the 2020 election including the people “on whom he relied for candid advice on important matters" but "Donald Trump knew his election lies were false, but pushed them anyway to create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger and erode public faith in the administration of the election,” the indictment alleged. Donald Trump tried to change US election results for months: Donald Trump had the right to formally challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election but his behavior became criminal as the effort went on for months. Trump had a right “to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome-determinative fraud during the election and that he had won” prosecutors said in the court documents. “He was also entitled to formally challenge the results of the election, and to file lawsuits — which he did. But shortly after the election, Trump also broke the law by pursuing illegal ways to overturn the election," the indictment said. Donald Trump lied even after he was warned by top officials: Donald Trump repeatedly lied about the US election even after being warned off his false statements by top government officials, the indictment noted. Donald Trump knew his lies about the US election were false: Donald Trump knew his lies about his loss in the 2020 presidential election were false but pushed them anyway, prosecutors noted. The former US president spread lies to create an “intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger” and “erode public faith in the administration of the election", the indictment said.

