Donald Trump's all-caps rant: ‘Border and powerful wall is a good thing’

Former US President Donald Trump accused his political opponents including "radical left Democrats" and “Republicans in Name Only”, of "dreaming endlessly of destroying" the US as he faces legal troubles. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote a message in all capital letters. “Happy Easter to all”, the former President wrote before launching into a scathing attack on his opponents.

Donald Trump: Former US president Donald Trump holds a rally in Youngstown.(Reuters)

“INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE, THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON'T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D., ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION,” Donald Trump wrote.

This comes as Donald Trump faced an indictment last week by a Manhattan grand jury for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Although, Donald Trump pleaded “not guilty” during a historic appearance before a judge- a first for a US President to be charged with a crime- prosecutors state in a 34-count felony indictment that Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election through the hush money payments.

Documents also include charges related to a payoff to a doorman who claimed to have a story about an out-of-wedlock child allegedly fathered by Donald Trump.

