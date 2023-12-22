close_game
Never read Mein Kampf, Donald Trump asserts: ‘Hitler used language differently'

ByMallika Soni
Dec 22, 2023 06:31 PM IST

Adolf Hitler used such language “in a much different way”, Donald Trump said.

Amid sharp criticism for his rhetoric on immigrants which was likened to Nazi philosophy, former US president Donald Trump said that he's never read Adolf Hitler's manifesto “Mein Kampf” before doubling down on his inflammatory language.

Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa.(Reuters)
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa.(Reuters)

"It's true that they're destroying the blood of our country. That's what they're doing -- they're destroying our country," Donald Trump- frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024- said at a rally in Iowa after a White House spokesman accused him of "echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists."

Last month, Joe Biden had said that Donald Trump echoes Hitler when he describes political opponents as "vermin."

Donald Trump denied the parallel saying, "I never read 'Mein Kampf'. Adolf Hitler used such language “in a much different way”, he added.

Earlier at a rally, the former US president said, “They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries we think about. But all over the world they’re coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia."

What Joe Biden campaign said

A Joe Biden campaign account on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday published a graphic juxtaposing three comments from Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler.

"This is not a coincidence," the Joe Biden camp said.

What Ivana Trump said on Donald Trump's fascination for Hitler

In a 1990 feature, Donald Trump's first wife Ivana recounted, “Last April, perhaps in a surge of Czech nationalism, Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler’s collected speeches, My New Order, which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed. Kennedy now guards a copy of My New Order in a closet at his office, as if it were a grenade.”

