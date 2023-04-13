People in courthouse ‘cried, said sorry': Donald Trump's bizarre claim

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that courthouse staff “were actually crying” when he was arrested and arraigned in a New York court during an interview with Fox anchor Tucker Carlson. Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records over hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump: Former US president Donald Trump holds a rally in Youngstown.(Reuters)

In his first TV interview since being charged, Donald Trump said, “They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying. People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying."

“They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry,” he added. Although staffers at the court rubbished Donald Trump’s claim with one telling The Mirror, “The only thing Mr Trump was truthful on is that yes we do see murderers but at all times we remain professional. No one shed any tears whether they support him or not. We are trained to be courteous and polite but we don’t show emotion like that - particularly over an arraignment.

“You’d think the way he spoke he was the victim of the biggest miscarriage of justice in history. It’s laughable. No one cried. No one," the staffer added.

Donald Trump was also criticised on social media as users mocked him for the bizarre claim. “Here’s Trump again repeating the old lie about how people were crying. Dude has a weird tears fetish," one user tweeted.

Another added, “I’m sure they were laughing under their breath not crying you’re probably laughing now that he even said anything so stupid.”

