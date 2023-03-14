US schools ‘indoctrination camps’ that are ‘sexualizing children’: Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump called the US education system "insane" and vowed to bring back "common sense" schooling as part of his "America First" campaign platform as he continues his campaign for next year's election.

Speaking to voters in Iowa, Donald Trump said, “We have to get back to common sense, and that is reading, writing, arithmetic.” Donald Trump also told the crowd in Davenport, in response to an audience question about schools becoming "indoctrination camps" that are "focused on sexualizing our children."

"What they're teaching in schools today is insane," he added.

"School choice is where it's at," Donald Trump further said, referring to a movement that seeks to use tax credits and vouchers to allow parents to opt out of the public school system.

"As president I'll fight to expand that right to every single state in America," he said, repeating his previous pledge to "keep men out of women's sports".

Democratic National Committee spokesman Rhyan Lake had previously said, “Everyone will see right through Donald Trump's desperate spin about his own record as the GOP field races to out-MAGA each other at the expense of America's kids.”

