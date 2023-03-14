Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US schools ‘indoctrination camps’ that are ‘sexualizing children’: Donald Trump

US schools ‘indoctrination camps’ that are ‘sexualizing children’: Donald Trump

world news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Donald Trump said, “What they're teaching in schools today is insane. We have to get back to common sense, and that is reading, writing, arithmetic."

Donald Trump News: Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Former president Donald Trump called the US education system "insane" and vowed to bring back "common sense" schooling as part of his "America First" campaign platform as he continues his campaign for next year's election.

Read more: China is set to resume issuing visas for foreigners: All you need to know

Speaking to voters in Iowa, Donald Trump said, “We have to get back to common sense, and that is reading, writing, arithmetic.” Donald Trump also told the crowd in Davenport, in response to an audience question about schools becoming "indoctrination camps" that are "focused on sexualizing our children."

"What they're teaching in schools today is insane," he added.

"School choice is where it's at," Donald Trump further said, referring to a movement that seeks to use tax credits and vouchers to allow parents to opt out of the public school system.

Read more: Jordan King's eldest daughter Princess Iman ties the knot. See photos

"As president I'll fight to expand that right to every single state in America," he said, repeating his previous pledge to "keep men out of women's sports".

Democratic National Committee spokesman Rhyan Lake had previously said, “Everyone will see right through Donald Trump's desperate spin about his own record as the GOP field races to out-MAGA each other at the expense of America's kids.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
donald trump
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP