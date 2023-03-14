Home / World News / Jordan King's eldest daughter Princess Iman ties the knot. See photos

Jordan King's eldest daughter Princess Iman ties the knot. See photos

world news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 08:46 AM IST

Princess Iman Wedding: The bride and the groom were also seen signing a marriage document in front of the monarch.

Princess Iman Wedding: The groom, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, putting the ring on the finger of his bride, Princess Iman -- the eldest daughter of the Jordanian monarch.(AFP)
Princess Iman Wedding: The groom, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, putting the ring on the finger of his bride, Princess Iman -- the eldest daughter of the Jordanian monarch.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania got married to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a private ceremony. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis is a New York-based financier. In photos shared by Jordan's royal family, 26-year-old Princess Iman was seen wearing a Dior white wedding dress with long, lace-cuffed sleeves paired with a tiara and a long veil.

The bride and the groom were also seen signing a marriage document in front of the monarch.

"Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together," Crown Prince wrote in an Instagram post.

Queen Rania also wished the couple writing, "Congratulations my dearest Iman, your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"

The couple's engagement was announced last summer by the royal court.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," read the announcement.

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
jordan
jordan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out