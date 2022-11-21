Mexico's president voted to bring back Donald Trump on Twitter. He boasts

Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador voted in favor of former US president Donald Trump being allowed back on Twitter, after Elon Musk launched a poll on the social media platform.

Elon Musk launched a 24-hour poll on Twitter following which Donald Trump was reinstated on the social media platform as more than 51 percent of respondents voted "yes".

Responding to the poll, which simply said "Reinstate former President Trump" with the options to vote "yes" or "no," Elon Musk added the Latin phrase: "Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Mexico's López Obrador retweeted the poll and wrote, "I already voted for Trump to be able to use Twitter. The Statue of Liberty must not remain an empty symbol."

López Obrador and Donald Trump are said to share a positive relationship. Earlier, Donald Trump spoke favorably of the Mexican leader, despite regularly complaining about undocumented immigration at the US southern border with Mexico.

"I must mention that we do have a very good relationship with the now president of your country, Mr. Donald Trump," López Obrador had told The New York Times reported.

“Regardless of any other considerations, he respects our sovereignty,” he had added.

López Obrador had also previously criticized Twitter's decision to ban Donald Trump from its platform. In late October, as Elon Musk took over Twitter, the Mexican leader urged the billionaire to "repair the damage done by the cancellation of President Trump's account," Reuters reported.

