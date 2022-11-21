This country in Africa is set to open a new Chinese-built parliament

Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa will formally open a new 650-seat parliament in the capital, Harare, that was funded by China this week, a report said.

President Mnangagwa will use the occasion to deliver a state of the nation address, BBC reported quoting the state-run Herald newspaper. The finance minister will present the 2023 national budget after this, the report said.

“The two events at the new Parliament building are strictly by invite. Members of the public are advised that the two events will be broadcast live on mainstream media, as well as on Parliament of Zimbabwe's social media platforms. Members of the public will also be able to follow proceedings on giant screens that will be mounted in the Africa Unity Square,” the report said.

The parliament has been funded by the Chinese government as a gift and has been constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group Company. Earlier Zimbabwe president had described the new building as a majestic and a landmark piece of work.

It comprises four floors on the Parliament side and six floors on the office building side as three bridges on each floor link the two buildings.

