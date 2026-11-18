US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Wednesday, with the two leaders exchanging greetings and shaking hands in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting marks Putin and Trump's first face-to-face interaction since August 2025.

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as China's President Xi Jinping looks on before the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. (AFP)

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Putin approached Trump and the two leaders exchanged greetings before posing for a group photograph at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

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{{^usCountry}} The three leaders are set to hold a trilateral talks in Shenzhen on November 19 to potentially discuss Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war in Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three leaders are set to hold a trilateral talks in Shenzhen on November 19 to potentially discuss Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war in Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons {{/usCountry}}

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Putin discussed the Ukraine conflict with Xi Jinping, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS new agency on Wednesday, Reuters reported .

Hours before their meeting with Trump, Xi and Putin took aim at trade restrictions and Western economic policies during their opening addresses at the APEC.

Xi urged countries to support what he described as "free and open trade", pledging that China would firmly oppose trade protectionism and calling for greater international cooperation to maintain global supply chains.

"We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains," Xi told an audience of business executives.

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Putin, who addressed the gathering after Xi, criticised Western economic policies and sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. He described Europe as being in a "humiliating decline" and argued that the sanctions had backfired, strengthening Russia rather than weakening its economy.

"Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power," Putin said.

"While sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, they are incapable of halting growth—let alone crushing the economies of competitors," he added.