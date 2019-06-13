Donald Trump reveals details of US-Mexico ‘secret’ migrant deal

US President Donald Trump unintentionally let out some details of what he has claimed is a “secret” agreement with Mexico on checking the flow of Central American migrants into the US when he momentarily brandished a piece of paper before reporters on Tuesday.

“That’s the agreement that everybody says I don’t have,” Trump said, flashing the document to back a claim that Mexico has agreed to a secret deal under the threat of tariffs.

Trump, however, refused to share the details, saying, “I’m going to let Mexico do the announcement at the right time.”

A Washington Post photographer took a close-up shot of the exposed portion of the document before Trump put it back in his pocket. The photographed portion mentioned a timeline for implementing the pact.

Trump and his aides have been talking about a “secret deal”, which has been denied by the Mexican government.

Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard insisted that the details of the agreement remain the same as those announced on Friday. “We don’t have anything to hide,” he said on Tuesday.

In the same interaction with reporters, the US president attacked former US vice-president Joe Biden, who is the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination for the 2020 election.

Trump called Biden a “loser” and “weakest, mentally”.

Biden struck back at Trump, describing him as an “existential threat” to the country should he get another term as president.

US LAWMAKERS SEEK HACKING DETAILS

Two Democratic lawmakers wrote to the FBI director on Wednesday seeking details of alleged Russian hacking of a Florida-based software company ahead of the 2016 election.

They also want to know what countermeasures were taken by the FBI.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 10:29 IST