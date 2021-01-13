Donald Trump’s impeachment on cards after Mike Pence refuses to invoke 25th amendment

US Vice-President Mike Pence has refused to invoke the 25th amendment of the constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office immediately, but his last act of loyalty may have come too late for his boss, who is rapidly losing the support of top Republicans, some of whom have announced their support for his impeachment to be voted on Wednesday.

Pence announced his decision on the 25th amendment in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the House was just about to take a vote on a resolution calling for him to do just that.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our constitution,” Pence wrote. “Under our constitution, the 25th amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedence.”

House Democrats went ahead with the vote anyway, and won by 223-205.

They will move to consider and pass a resolution on Wednesday to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection” for the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Democrats have enough votes to pass the impeachment resolution on their own. But they will be joined by an increasing number of Republicans, outraged by Trump’s actions before and during the riot.

Liz Cheney, who is third in seniority House Republican caucus, John Katko, senior-most Republican House committee, Adam Kinzinger and Fred Upton have said they will vote to impeach the president. They could be joined by others as the party leadership is not insisting on a unity vote.

The most devastating loss for Trump was the support of Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the upper chamber. He had been one Trump’s close allies. But he is now said to be “pleased” with the impeachment plan, seeing an opportunity there to purge him from the party, The New York Times reported.

Trump could be convicted by the Senate without McConnell’s support.

Democrats have named their impeachment managers to present their case. They also released a report in support of the impeachment.

“President Trump committed a high crime and misdemeanor against the nation by inciting an insurrection at the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.” it said. “The facts establish that he is unfit to remain in office a single day longer and warrant the immediate impeachment of President Trump.”

Trump struck defiant note in a series of remarks on Tuesday. He defended his January 6 remarks, which triggered the supporters, as “totally appropriated” and sought to characterise the impeachment as a continuation of the “witch hunt” that led to his first impeachment in December 2019.

In Texas, he said he will survive the 25th amendment, but warned that the episode “will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration”.

Investigations into the Capitol attack are growing “unprecedented” in scope. The FBI and the justice department said more than 160 cases are being investigated with more to follow.

Charges being considered range from forcible entry into the premises, to assaulting officials, to sedition and conspiracy.

The US military’s joints chiefs of staff issued a statement condemning the January 6 attack, saying, “We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law. The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection.”

The statement added, “On January 20, 2021, in accordance with the constitution, confirmed by the states and the courts, and certified by Congress, President-elect Biden will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief.”