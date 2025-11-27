Donald Trump’s revenge agenda is not going well

Working as a lawyer for Uncle Sam is not like working for any old client. It comes with advantages. Judges tend to give prosecutors the benefit of the doubt, and to assume they will follow the rules of evidence and procedure. This implicit trust even has a name: it is known as the “presumption of regularity”. Yet on dozens of occasions this year judges have had reason to question it.

Ineptitude at Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DoJ) is partly to blame. So is bad faith. The president’s revenge case against James Comey contains a mixture of both. In September the DoJ indicted the former FBI director for perjury and obstructing Congress; this week a federal judge dismissed those charges on the basis that the US attorney who brought them, Lindsey Halligan (pictured), was unlawfully appointed. The prosecution shows how bad intentions can beget bad lawyering. Its dismissal is the first blow to Mr Trump’s vendetta campaign, and one of many to his credibility in the courts.

No independent-minded prosecutor would have brought such a flimsy case. Indeed, Ms Halligan’s predecessor, a longtime DoJ hand, quit rather than comply. Mr Trump found a willing foot-soldier in a former insurance lawyer with no prosecutorial experience. This showed when Ms Halligan appeared before a grand jury to seek Mr Comey’s indictment. A magistrate judge later chided her for her “fundamental misstatements of the law”.

The dismissal hinged on a more prosaic question: whether Mr Trump had skirted the rules to install her. Another prosecutor could try to resurrect the charges. But then Mr Comey’s lawyers will make yet more arguments to toss them out. The statute of limitations in his case seems to have expired weeks ago, for example. The upshot is that he will probably not stand trial.

Mr Trump may be down in his lawfare campaign, but he is not out. An indictment alleging mortgage fraud against Letitia James, New York’s attorney-general, was also dismissed, though it may well be refiled. And this week the Pentagon threatened to court-martial Mark Kelly, a Democratic senator and former navy captain. He had released a video with five other lawmakers reminding service members that they should disobey illegal orders. Mr Trump called this “sedition”.

The Trump administration likes to deride any judge who would constrain it as a “rogue activist”. Nearly a year into his second term there are dozens of them in district and circuit courts (ie, the rungs below the Supreme Court). Yet what makes their scepticism of the government so unusual is not their focus on the DoJ’s legal arguments—that is par for the course—but on its credibility and candour. Just Security, a site for legal commentary, has tallied more than 80 instances in which judges have scolded DoJ lawyers for obfuscating facts or disregarding orders.

Consider a fresh example from Chicago, where a judge rebuked the DoJ for presenting uncredible witnesses. “Every minor inconsistency adds up,” she said, “and at some point, it becomes difficult, if not impossible, to believe almost anything that [government] defendants represent.”