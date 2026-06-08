'No choice': Trump says Netanyahu will have to accept Iran deal; Israel hits Tehran hours later

Donald Trump said on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have no choice but to accept any deal the US negotiates with Iran because, according to him, the US President “calls the shots”.

US President Donald Trump spoke shortly after Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel in the most serious breach of the ceasefire that was struck in early April.(AP File)

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Hours after Trump said so in an interview, Israel launched attacks on Iran, saying in a statement on X that its Air Force struck "military targets” in western and central parts of the Islamic Republic. Follow LIVE updates here.

“He won’t have any choice. He [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots. I call the shots. I call all the shots,” Trump told the Financial Times in a telephone interview.

Trump spoke shortly after Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel over its attacks in Lebanon in the most serious breach of the ceasefire that was struck in early April.

Trump told Netanyahu not to retaliate against the missile attack and to allow more time for diplomacy during a call, Axios reported, citing a senior US official and an Israeli source familiar with the details. The Republican also told Axios before the call that he planned to urge Netanyahu not to retaliate against the missile attack, which Iran said was a response to an Israeli strike in Beirut earlier on Sunday.

Fresh escalation between Israel and Iran

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{{^usCountry}} The Israeli military reported at least three waves of incoming missiles on Sunday, saying its air defences were "currently identifying and intercepting threats". The Israeli military later said that all Iranian missiles were intercepted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Israeli military reported at least three waves of incoming missiles on Sunday, saying its air defences were "currently identifying and intercepting threats". The Israeli military later said that all Iranian missiles were intercepted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Iran's military central command said that Israel's latest strike on Beirut suburbs had "crossed all red lines" and demanded a halt to its campaign in Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran's military central command said that Israel's latest strike on Beirut suburbs had "crossed all red lines" and demanded a halt to its campaign in Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and its chief negotiator in talks with the US, accused Washington of having given a "green light" for the Beirut attack, saying US and Israeli assets were now "legitimate targets". However, the senior US official cited by Axios said that the Donald Trump administration didn't give a "green light" to the Israeli strike in Beirut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and its chief negotiator in talks with the US, accused Washington of having given a "green light" for the Beirut attack, saying US and Israeli assets were now "legitimate targets". However, the senior US official cited by Axios said that the Donald Trump administration didn't give a "green light" to the Israeli strike in Beirut. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the latest missile attacks on Israel were a "warning" of a broader response that would encompass all US and Israeli targets if "aggressions" are repeated. It added that it accepted a ceasefire with the US on condition that it was “a ceasefire on all fronts”.

Israeli strikes in Iran

Israel launched airstrikes early on Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to the missile fire from Tehran, threatening to drag the wider West Asian region back into a regional war.

Iranian state television reported explosions in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz, and Tehran, without immediately elaborating. A witness in Tehran reported to the news agency Associated Press that they heard at least one large blast somewhere to the west of the country’s capital.

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Iran closed the airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, the country’s main airfield, after the Israeli attack.

IRGC said that Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles in its attack on Monday morning, without elaborating.

The Israeli military at dawn in Iran issued a short statement as the strikes started: “A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran.” It did not elaborate.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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