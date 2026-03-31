Trump says US ‘negotiating’ with Iran parliament speaker, Ghalibaf denies: ‘Promotes desires as news’
Donald Trump claimed in a New York Post interview that the US would know “in a week” if Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was willing to work with Washington.
US President Donald Trump claimed that he was negotiating with the Iranian parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, to end the US-Iran war that has been raging for over a month now.
Ghalibaf, who has been critical of Trump and the US, rebutted the Republican leader’s claims. So did a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry.
First, Donald Trump claimed in a New York Post interview that the US would know “in a week” if Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was willing to work with Washington.
“We’re gonna find out. I’ll let you know that in about a week,” he said.
The Republican also threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached “shortly.”
Ghalibaf was quick to rebuff Trump in a post on social media platform X, saying that the US was promoting “desires as news while threatening our nation at the same time.”
“Big Mistake. If they hit one, they'll take several back. God willing, the people of Iran, under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, will make the enemy regret the aggression and reclaim their rights,” he wrote.
The former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander was previously floated as Washington’s negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the US and said the reported Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.
Monday’s back-and-forth between Trump and Iranian officials mirrored previous exchanges over whether there are actually negotiations to end the war.
Iran’s foreign ministry denies talks with US
Iran's foreign ministry also denied any talks with the US, with spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei saying no negotiations had taken place.
While Baghaei confirmed that intermediaries, including Pakistan, had delivered a set of proposals to Iran, he said that Tehran would “not forget the betrayal that was inflicted upon diplomacy in two instances within less than a year,” referencing the June 2025 and February 2026 indirect talks that preceded attacks by Israel and the US.
“Our position is very clear. At present, as America's military aggression and invasion continue with full intensity, all our efforts and capabilities are devoted to defending Iran's essence. We have felt the previous experiences with our flesh, skin, and bones, and we do not forget the betrayal that was inflicted upon diplomacy in two instances within less than a year,” he said in a Persian post on X.
Trump last week floated the prospect of negotiations, temporarily easing some spikes in oil prices. Iranian officials later denied talks were taking place. At the time, they accused the US of negotiating with itself, while state media reported on alternative Iranian proposals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivam Pratap Singh
Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More