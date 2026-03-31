Trump says US ‘negotiating’ with Iran parliament speaker, Ghalibaf denies: ‘Promotes desires as news’

Ghalibaf, who has been critical of Trump and the US, rebutted the Republican leader’s claims. So did a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry.

US President Donald Trump claimed that he was negotiating with the Iranian parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, to end the US-Iran war that has been raging for over a month now.

First, Donald Trump claimed in a New York Post interview that the US would know “in a week” if Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was willing to work with Washington.

“We’re gonna find out. I’ll let you know that in about a week,” he said.

The Republican also threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached “shortly.”

Ghalibaf was quick to rebuff Trump in a post on social media platform X, saying that the US was promoting “desires as news while threatening our nation at the same time.”

“Big Mistake. If they hit one, they'll take several back. God willing, the people of Iran, under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, will make the enemy regret the aggression and reclaim their rights,” he wrote.