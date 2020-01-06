Donald Trump threatens ‘major retaliation’ if Iran launches attacks to avenge Qasem Soleimani’s killing
US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed “major retaliation” if Tehran launches attacks to avenge the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, ratcheting up fears of a spiralling conflict.world Updated: Jan 06, 2020 06:27 IST
Trump, speaking on Air Force One on his way back to Washington, also said he would impose “very big sanctions” on Iraq if it follows through on a parliament vote in support of US troops being expelled from the country amid anger over the death of Soleimani in a drone strike near Baghdad’s international airport.