‘Under no pressure to make a deal’: Trump lashes out as clock ticks on Iran ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at the Democrats, alleging attempts to hurt Washington's position amid the ongoing war with Iran. The Republican has clarified that he is not under any “pressure” with respect to making a deal with Iran, even as the two-week ceasefire is set to expire soon.

Donald Trump lashed out at the Democrats alleging attempts to undermine the US position amid the ongoing war with Iran.(REUTERS)

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The US President also said that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would continue until the a deal is finalised, which he said would happen “relatively quickly”.

“I read the Fake News saying that I am under “pressure” to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, further adding that time was not his adversary in this case. Follow live updates on Iran-US war here.

He also said that the new deal being negotiated with Iran would be better than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the international Iran nuclear deal agreed upon earlier.

Trump lashes out at Democrats

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{{^usCountry}} Donald Trump defended the timeline he laid out on the US conflict with Iran, saying it was “far faster” than other conflicts like World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, that lasted years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Donald Trump defended the timeline he laid out on the US conflict with Iran, saying it was “far faster” than other conflicts like World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, that lasted years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He accused the Democrats of trying to “hurt the very strong position” the US currently holds in the ongoing war and said that he won't be rushed into securing a deal that may not be so good. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He accused the Democrats of trying to “hurt the very strong position” the US currently holds in the ongoing war and said that he won't be rushed into securing a deal that may not be so good. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also hit out at Presidents before him for lacking the “Courage or Foresight” to do the needful with respect to Iran and said: “We’re in it, and it will be done RIGHT, and we won’t let the Weak and Pathetic Democrats, TRAITORS ALL, who for years have been talking about the Dangers of Iran, and that something has to be done, but now, since I’m the one doing it, belittle the accomplishments of our Military and the Trump Administration.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also hit out at Presidents before him for lacking the “Courage or Foresight” to do the needful with respect to Iran and said: “We’re in it, and it will be done RIGHT, and we won’t let the Weak and Pathetic Democrats, TRAITORS ALL, who for years have been talking about the Dangers of Iran, and that something has to be done, but now, since I’m the one doing it, belittle the accomplishments of our Military and the Trump Administration.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ‘Extraordinary’ security measures in Pakistan ahead of potential second round of US-Iran talks

Uncertainty as ceasefire deadline approaches

The future of the ongoing war remains uncertain, with the two-week ceasefire deadline set to end on Wednesday, April 22, and a lack of clarity on the fresh round of negotiations in Pakistan's Islamabad.

According to a Bloomberg report, Trump said in an interview on Monday that it was “highly unlikely" that he would extend the truce. He also confirmed that the US would be participating in the Islamabad talks and that Vice President JD Vance would be leaving soon.

There hasn't been any official confirmation from Iran on attending the talks. However, a Reuters report quoted a Pakistani official as saying that the country is confident it can get Iran to attend talks.

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