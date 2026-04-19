‘Extraordinary’ security measures in Pakistan ahead of potential second round of US-Iran talks

Despite no official announcement about a possible second round of talks between the US and Iran here, Pakistan has begun taking stringent security measures for the safety of foreign delegates, officials said Sunday. More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed and over 600 checkpoints have been established across Rawalpindi. (Reuters)

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement.

Pakistan re-launched its diplomatic efforts to facilitate another round of talks here for a possible final agreement to end the war between the US and Iran.

Starting April 15, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye while Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir spent three days in Iran to create a consensus on contentious issues.

Though nothing has been said officially about the timing of talks, the security measures taken by the administration of the twin cities – Islamabad and Rawalpindi – show that a crucial event is coming up sooner than later.

A police spokesperson said that the extraordinary measures are in response to the movement of foreign delegations.

More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed and over 600 checkpoints have been established across Rawalpindi, the sprawling city adjacent to Islamabad, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The security protocol is also being implemented in the capital city ahead of the possible talks.

Authorities have announced that from Sunday midnight, several sensitive areas surrounding Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed.

The Nur Khan Airbase is located in Rawalpindi while the Islamabad International Airport falls in the territorial jurisdiction of Attock district of Punjab province but the passengers have to pass through the Rawalpindi district area to reach Islamabad.

Hence, with mega security arrangements in Rawalpindi, authorities said they are not taking any chances after US President Donald Trump said he may visit Pakistan for the signing of the agreement with Iran.

The Express Tribune reported that a complete ban has been imposed on drone flights, pigeon flying and aerial firing in Rawalpindi. Officials say these measures are aimed at ensuring the security of aircraft carrying high-level foreign delegations.

Police confirmed that a red alert has been declared in Rawalpindi, particularly in the vicinity of Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad Airport. Officers will also be stationed on rooftops as part of heightened vigilance.

Special security measures have been enforced within the jurisdictions of New Town, Sadiqabad and Chaklala police stations.

In the first phase, authorities have ordered the closure of restaurants in these areas from midnight until further notice. In addition, parks, markets, banks and all kinds of shops and establishments will remain closed.

Islamabad district administration has announced to suspend public and heavy transport in the capital city ahead of possible US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

"Heavy transport and public transport in the city are being suspended until further orders. Citizens are earnestly requested to cooperate with the security agencies," the office of Islamabad district commissioner said in a post on X.

A similar message was posted on X by the Office of Rawalpindi District Commissioner.

In another report, Express Tribune said that several universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday announced changes to academic schedules, shifting classes online and postponing examinations ahead of the expected second round of the Iran–US talks.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, was held at Police Lines Headquarters, where directives were issued to ensure foolproof security.

Security measures also include the closing down of all boys' and girls' hostels within Rawalpindi until further notice.

The Express Tribune reported that security has been put on high alert on sensitive routes in Islamabad as well, with the administration having begun the process of obtaining security certificates from the owners of buildings located on these routes.

The authorities said that special measures have been taken for the security of the delegations.

According to the police, there will be a complete ban on parking along these routes, while entry of unrelated persons will not be allowed.

In addition, hotels and guesthouses have been instructed to keep a complete record of guests and submit reports to the relevant police station on a daily basis.

According to sources, movement on roofs, balconies and windows has also been restricted and, in case of any violation, the building owner will be held responsible.

The administration has instructed citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity or security concerns.

However, as of Sunday afternoon, there was no word so far about the timing of the second round of talks between the US and Iran. Official sources on Thursday night had rejected chances of talks being held on Monday, as was being reported by some local media outlets.

The ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on April 22.