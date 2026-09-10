Trump says war could end right after US elections, but Iran ‘ready’ for more

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he believes the war with Iran will end "immediately after" the US midterm elections in November because Tehran was trying to influence the vote but would not be able to hold out more in the face of US economic pressure.

US President Donald Trump speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 09, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (AFP)

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"I think war is going to end immediately after the election because they can't hold out any longer. They're desperate to try and affect the election," he told reporters before departing for the Republican National Convention in Dallas.

However, Iran says it is ready for a more intense war and will escalate its counterstrikes if the US continues attacking its territory and infrastructure, Bloomberg reported, citing a senior official from the Islamic Republic.

Iran not planning to back down?

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tehran had no plans to back down despite an American naval blockade and attacks on its oil tankers. While acknowledging that the economic pressure was mounting, the official said Iran’s leadership viewed the war with the US as an existential threat, leaving it with little choice but to continue fighting.

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Iran has been rebuilding its military capabilities since the most intense period of the war ended in April and has enough missiles for a lengthy conflict, the official added, according to Bloomberg.

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On being asked if he expected diplomatic talks to resume or the military campaign to be restarted, Trump signalled that Washington is in no rush to negotiate, asserting that recent operations have severely weakened the Iranian state.

“We're not looking for it, to be honest with you. Originally, I wanted to make a deal,” Trump told a reporter. “We're so far down the line; they have very little country left right now, so we're not looking for it. Yes, a negotiation could possibly happen, but it's not something we're looking at. This war will end immediately after our election."

‘Cannot be allowed….’

Trump also addressed the Iran war during his keynote speech at the convention on Wednesday evening, reiterating that Tehran cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

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“If they had a nuclear weapon, I'd be calling the Supreme Leader and I'd be saying, ‘Mr. Supreme Leader, how are you, sir? Is there anything we can do for you?' as opposed to bombing the crap out of him."

Also Read: Satellite images show surge in construction at Iran's nuclear site on Pickaxe mountain as war with US reignites

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“It's very simple. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon."

Rising oil prices

The US President also acknowledged the rising energy prices due to its war with Iran, but said it was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to take a little bit longer than the midterm.”

Trump’s war with Iran has entered its seventh month, with no immediate end in sight. On Wednesday, Iran said it had attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the US sank five Iranian oil tankers.

As fighting between the US and Iran escalated, oil prices jumped more than 3%, pushing international benchmark Brent crude above the $100-a-barrel mark for the first time since July, Reuters reported.

US-Iran resume hostilities

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Trump’s remarks come after the US Central Command confirmed that American forces struck five Iranian oil tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Tuesday.

CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out in response to repeated missile attacks targeting a US Navy warship over the previous 48 hours. Four of the tankers were hit in the Gulf of Oman, while the fifth was targeted near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, news agency ANI reported.

The US military said the warship evaded the incoming attacks and continued its patrol, with no American casualties reported. Crews aboard the tankers had been instructed to evacuate before the strikes.

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In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes at Jordan on Wednesday, September 9, targeting the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, which is used by US forces.

(With inputs from agencies)