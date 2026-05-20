Trump was '60 minutes away' from ordering fresh Iran strikes before 'hold off' decision

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed that he was just "an hour away" from ordering fresh strikes on Iran before he announced the "hold off" at the request of his Gulf allies. US naval warships were reportedly armed and ready for the operation against Iran.

US naval warships were reportedly armed and ready for the operation against Iran.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he hoped not to resume the war, but added that the US "may have to give them another big hit."

The US President said that he would maybe wait two or three more days before deciding on resuming the military offensive against Iran.

"Well, I mean, I’m saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday; something maybe early next week — a limited period of time," he added.

ALSO READ | Trump says US ‘holding off’ attacks on Iran after Saudi Arabia, UAE's request; asks Army to stay fully prepared

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump, who was supposed to hold a meeting with his top national security team on Tuesday, reportedly conducted the briefing on Monday evening. The meeting also included a discussion on military options, Axios reported, citing two US officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, who was supposed to hold a meeting with his top national security team on Tuesday, reportedly conducted the briefing on Monday evening. The meeting also included a discussion on military options, Axios reported, citing two US officials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The meeting reportedly lasted for several hours after Trump announced that he was delaying the planned strikes on Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting reportedly lasted for several hours after Trump announced that he was delaying the planned strikes on Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Trump does not wish to resume the war and wants a deal to end the conflict, he has asked the US military to remain prepared for a full-scale offense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Trump does not wish to resume the war and wants a deal to end the conflict, he has asked the US military to remain prepared for a full-scale offense. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US President had not actually decided to hold off the strikes planned for Tuesday, officials reportedly said. Trump said he had been "an hour away" from giving the order, Axios reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President had not actually decided to hold off the strikes planned for Tuesday, officials reportedly said. Trump said he had been "an hour away" from giving the order, Axios reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the briefing on Monday evening, Vice President JD Vance, state secretary Marco Rubio, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, defense secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs chairman General Daniel Caine, CIA director John Ratcliffe and other senior officials were present.

The meeting reportedly focused on the next steps in the Iran war, the status of peace talks, and military plans for strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Several Iranian officials who have spoken to Trump since his 'hold off' announcement on Monday reportedly got the impression that "he is in the mood of cracking their head open to get them to move in the negotiations."

While announcing his decision to hold off strikes on Monday, Trump said the premiers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had told him that "serious talks" were taking place now, assuring him that a "deal will be made."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The mediators are working to get Iran to present a more flexible stance on that deal, one that addresses the US's nuclear demands, the Axios report stated.

Vance says 'lot of progress' made in talks

US Vice President JD Vance said at a White House press briefing on Tuesday that a "lot of progress" has been made in the US-Iran peace talks, adding that things are in a "pretty good spot".

Vance said that Trump does not want to resume the war, but his second option to deal with the situation is to restart the military campaign to achieve America's objectives.

Despite the hopes for a deal, Vance said that the US is "locked and loaded". The vice president said, "We don't want to go down that pathway, but we will if we are pushed to."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON