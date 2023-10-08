‘Don’t kill me… no': Woman's plea to Hamas militants who kidnapped her amid conflict in Israel

Amid the “war” in Israel between the Hamas militants and the Israeli forces, shocking videos are coming to light that show people being taken as hostages. In one such video that surfaced on the internet, a woman, Noa Argamani, was seen pleading for her life as Hamas militants manhandled her. Posting the video on X, a user wrote, “Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza. Noa is held hostage by Hamas. She could be your daughter, sister, friend.”

Noa Argamani being taken as hostage by the Hamas militants.(X/HenMazzig)

In the video, Noa was seen screaming, "Don't kill me! No, no, no.” Her boyfriend Avi Nathan who went missing was seen being manhandled by the group. Nathan’s brother Moshe Or reported him as missing, the New York Post reported.

Argamani's college roommate Amir Moadi spoke of her and said that the former's family was “in shock". Argamani is “such a lovely, positive woman” who “loves to travel” Moadi told The New York Post.

Meanwhile, other videos showing Hamas militants parading the lifeless body of a German tattoo artist also went viral. In the video, the woman identified as German citizen Shani Louk was seen being displayed on a vehicle by the Hamas chanting the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar,” meaning "God is Great."

“We recognised her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks,” Louk’s cousin told the Washington Post.

Fighting in southern Israel continued for the second consecutive day, with Israeli forces actively working to reclaim areas that had been infiltrated by militants from the Gaza Strip. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), they have successfully regained full control of 29 points that were initially breached. However, combat is ongoing in eight locations in the southern region.

