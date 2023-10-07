News / World News / Hamas will 'bear the results' of its attack: Israel to UN Security Council

Hamas will 'bear the results' of its attack: Israel to UN Security Council

Reuters |
Oct 07, 2023 11:48 PM IST

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan wrote to the 15-member council in a letter.

Israel told the United Nations Security Council on Saturday that Palestinian Islamist group Hamas "holds the sole responsibility and will bear the results" of its attack on the country.

People walk atop the rubble of a tower destroyed in an Israeli air stike in Gaza City(AFP)
"The state of Israel will act in any way necessary to protect its citizens and sovereignty from the ongoing terrorist attacks originating from the Gaza Strip and carried out by Hamas and other terrorist organizations," Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan wrote to the 15-member council in a letter seen by Reuters.

