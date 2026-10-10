‘Don’t know what she has done': Trump lambasts Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, lists 8 ‘wars' he has ‘settled’

United States President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack at 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem “Navi” Pillay and reiterated his claim that he settled eight wards, including between India and Pakistan, and that he should have won “eight” peace prizes for that instead of one.

Trump claimed that no one has heard of Pillay other than “the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel”. (File)

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Indian-origin Navanethem “Navi” Pillay was awarded Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. As per the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Pillay has been awarded for her instrumental role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

However, Trump said that he does not know Pillay and what she has done. He added that no one has heard of her other than “the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel”.

Deep Dive Why did Navi Pillay win the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize? The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised Pillay for promoting peace and international law, including her role in advancing the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. What did Donald Trump say about Navi Pillay winning the Nobel Peace Prize? Trump said he did not know what Pillay had done and argued that he deserved the prize for conflicts he claimed to have settled. He also said he should have received eight Nobel Peace Prizes. What international justice roles has Navi Pillay held? Pillay served as a judge and president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, a judge on the International Criminal Court and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

“This is the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize over the Great United States of America, whose Representative, ME, settled eight Wars, and many other things. I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else!” Trump wrote on Truth Social sharing a photo of Pillay.

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“I don’t know what the woman has done,” he added.

Trump reiterates India-Pak war claim

The US President highlighted the military confrontation between India and Pakistan that happened in May last year and reiterated that he helped stop the “war”, a claim that has repeatedly been rejected by India.

Trump said that his interference in the “war” between India and Pakistan is “far more than necessary” for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

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He added that apart from the eight wars that he has “settled”, he is going to stop two more wars — one between the US and Iran and the long-standing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Also read: Who is Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay? Tamil-origin jurist gets Nobel Peace Prize 2026 for efforts to promote peace

“I settled 8 Wars, with letters being sent from every President and Prime Minister from the countries that I helped to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and I’m about to settle, or win, two more, Iran and, Russia/Ukraine. They’re both happening at breakneck speed but, forget them, it’s the 8 that I’ve already settled, any one of which, in particular, Pakistan and India, would be far more than necessary to win the Nobel Prize. In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1,” Trump wrote in the post.

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He also listed the war he claims to have settled -

Cambodia and Thailand

Kosovo and Serbia

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda

Pakistan and India

Israel and Iran

Egypt and Ethiopia

Armenia and Azerbaijan

Israel and Hamas

Also read: 'From battling racism to winning Nobel Peace Prize’: How Tamil-origin Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay became a human rights icon

‘Saved more lives than anyone in history’

The US President, in the heavily-worded post, went on to claim that he saved “more lives than anyone in history” and that he stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon and “blowing up the entire Middle East and, ultimately, far beyond”.

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Trump also referred to the last year's peace prize winner, Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado who dedicated her prize to the US President, and said he agreed with her statement that "Donald Trump settled many Wars, and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than any person that has ever received it.”

Detailing the work done by him in abovementioned wars, Trump said that he worked with Hamas to bring back Israel's 28 hostages, removed "World’s Evil Dictator Nicolas Maduro" from Venezuela, stopped Iran from “destroying Israel, the Middle East, and Europe” and is also actively preventing wars between North Korea-South Korea, Japan and North Korea, China-Taiwan and other “hotspots”.

“I am responsible for having NATO countries increase spending from 2% to 5% of GDP, creating a stronger alliance and defense, another thing that everybody said was impossible to do. I have negotiated the release, and secured the return, of more than 900 political prisoners from multiple countries in Eastern Europe. Additionally, I have brought 196 hostages HOME from captivity, from all over the World, and did it without having paid a ransom, unlike Biden and Obama who would pay Billions of Dollars. On top of it all, I have created a soon to be very prosperous Arctic,” Trump wrote in the post.

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He added that despite all of this, the Nobel Prize was given today to a “liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of”.

“In all of the Wars that I have settled, I never spoke to the United Nations—they were of no help. The United States of America, represented by me, as your President, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn’t. This is an indelible stain on Norway, one that will never be forgotten. The Nobel “Peace” Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of Radical Ideologues who are Anti-Democracy, and Enemies of Civilization!” Trump concluded.