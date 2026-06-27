'Don't need validation from boomers': PoK ‘PM’ slams Pak's Khawaja Asif over ‘not proper Kashmiris’ remark

Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, the “prime minister” of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), on Friday slammed Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif for giving unsolicited validation to people of the region of their identity.

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif (Reuters/File)

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The remarks on X came reportedly in response to Asif's recent statement in a television interview that residents of Rawalakot and Mirpur of PoK are “not proper Kashmiris".

HT could not independently verify the reported remarks by Khawaja Asif.

People of Jammu and Kashmir do not need validation of their identity from defence minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif or anybody else for that matter, said Rathore in response to Asif, adding that “boomers such as him and their antics are creating divisions instead of bringing people closer.”

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{{^usCountry}} “After noticing backlash on his faux pas, he's now covering up by finding faults in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's governance,” Rathore said. PoK leader asks Asif to ‘apologize’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After noticing backlash on his faux pas, he's now covering up by finding faults in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's governance,” Rathore said. PoK leader asks Asif to ‘apologize’ {{/usCountry}}

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Rathore was referring to what was reported as Asif's subsequent attempt to clarify his remarks, arguing that Kashmiri identity was determined by years of struggle and sacrifice instead o birth certificates. Asif reportedly also pointed to alleged governance failures in PoK while defending his position.

“Sir, ask your higher-ups and they'll tell you how well we've governed. A more dignified act would be to address the elephant in the room and apologize for your original remarks instead of scapegoating our governance,” Rathore said.

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In an unrelated development, India earlier this week launched a scathing counter-attack against Khawaja Asif following his recent provocative military threats, characterising the remarks as a frantic bid by Islamabad to obscure its dismal domestic record and egregious human rights violations.

New Delhi's response comes just a couple of days after Asif threatened to go to war against India if Pakistan's water security was in question. Earlier, India had said that its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance would remain "unchanged".

During a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “Regarding the comments made by the Pakistani Defence Minister, we have seen reports on the matter. Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve.”

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Jaiswal further referred to the ongoing situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying that it is a "direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systematic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation."