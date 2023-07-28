‘Don’t talk to me’: Rex Heuermann's wife screams at reporters after returning to Long Island home: Watch

The wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killerRex Heuermann was seen screaming at reporters after returning to the family’s Long Island home.“Don’t talk to me,” Asa Ellerup could be heard yelling at a reporter from the front yard of her home. Wanna take pictures? Go ahead … Don’t talk to me.” A man believed to be a detective escorted Asa, after which she was seen sitting on a bench in front of her home.

Rex’s property is being visited by several curiosity seekers.The single-family home is situated on First Avenue in Massapequa. Reporters and people swarming the place have now raised concerns among Rex’s neighbours.

Asa’s children,26-year-old Victoria Heuermann and 33-year-old Christopher Sheridan were also present. Christopher, who appeared to wipe his face and cover his eyes, told reporters while passing them, “I’m mad.”

The family had reportedly been living in a hotel before returning to the house,Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison had said. "They were in shock, disbelief,” Rodney said of Rex’s family. "We had to kind of show them some type of proof to let it be known who their father was behind the curtain," he added. "But they're cooperating. They're currently, I'm being told, in a hotel. And I just was told that the wife's filed for divorce. And she retained a lawyer and we'll see what happens next."

A Long Island town may buy Rex Heuermann's house

Recent reports claimed a town in Long Island reportedly wants to buy and raze Rex’s home. Village Mayor Daniel Pearl said that his village government was laying the groundwork to potentially buy the house. Rex had lived at the property with his wife and children for nearly 30 years. The six-room home was reportedly purchased by Rex for $170,000 in 1994.

Daniel did not clarify what the town is planning to do with the house. “Legally, we’re getting everything lined up so the village is prepared to move forward when the time comes,” he said. He added that the possible sale is “too far in the future” to plan what exactly will be done with the property, but it will potentially be destroyed.

Rex was "very quiet" when he was arrested, it has been revealed. The 59-year-old was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. He is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

